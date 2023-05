WGNO and NOLA38 are giving away tickets to Monster Jam at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on July 8, 2023.

One Grand Prize winner will receive a family four-pack of tickets to Monster Jam plus Pit Party passes before the show, which opens at 2:30 PM.

Four First Place prize winners will each receive a family four-pack of tickets to Monster Jam.

Official Rules are linked below the contest form.

To purchase tickets to Monster Jam in New Orleans, click here.