WGNO/WNOL Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Contest!

The Harlem Globetrotters Pushing the Limits World Tour is coming to New Orleans March 8th and Hammond March 12th! We’re giving two lucky winners a chance to be on the court!

Starting Monday, February 24, register for a chance to win tickets and to be a Ball Kid at one of the games!

We’ll select one winner for the New Orleans show and one winner for the Hammond show. Choose which show you want to be eligible for in your entry form. Official Rules will be linked below the contest form once entry is available.

For more information on the show or to purchase tickets visit HarlemGlobetrotters.com now!