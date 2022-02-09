WGNO and NOLA38 are giving away VIP Passes to this year’s Family Gras.

Family Gras takes place Friday-Sunday, February 18-20 at Mardi Gras Plaza in Metairie, 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, across from Lakeside Shopping Center in the Neutral Ground.

Artists scheduled to perform include: Marie Osmond, David Batiste & The Gladiators, Sister Sledge, Girl Named Tom, Ann Wilson of Heart, Amanda Shaw, Lauren Alaina and Martina McBride. (subject to change).

Click here for more information on Family Gras. Enter below for a chance to win! Official Rules are linked below the contest form.