WGNO/NOLA38 are giving away Suite Tickets to the Eric Church Concert, April 9 at the Smoothie King Center.

Three randomly selected winners will each win 4 tickets each to a shared suite with seating to the show!

Eligibility Restrictions Apply. See Official Rules for Details, linked below the contest entry form.

For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, visit smoothiekingcenter.com.