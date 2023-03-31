See Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and stars from Frozen, Coco, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled and Cinderella. Celebrate the magic of courage, love and adventure at Disney On Ice!

WGNO and NOLA38 are giving away Family 4-packs with a winner every day for two weeks (Monday-Friday).

The Grand Prize winner will also get to experience Storytime with Belle before the show!

Storytime with Belle image for promotional purposes only

Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic is performing at the UNO Lakefront Arena April 20-23, 2023. Prize tickets are for the April 20 show only.

Official Rules are linked below the contest entry form.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets Click Here.