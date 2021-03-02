WGNO-WNOL Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge 2021

The 2021 College Basketball Tournament is coming up soon!

WGNO/NOLA38 along with our partners Attorney Chip Forstall and Jefferson Financial Credit Union invite you to play our Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge.

Challenge your friends to play and also try to out-pick our WGNO and celebrity brackets from Attorney Chip Forstall, Ed Daniels, LBJ, Curt Sprang, Hank Allen and Richie Mills.

The top scoring local winner will receive a WGNO/NOLA38 Prize Pack worth over $300 (prize details to follow). Eligible entrants are also qualified for the National contest, plus a chance to win $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket!

Brackets will open on March 14 once the teams are in place with a final deadline on Thursday, March 19 before the first games start.

Official Rules will be posted below the contest entry form once available.