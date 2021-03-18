WGNO-WNOL Basketball Challenge 2021

The 2021 College Basketball Tournament starts this week – Brackets are OPEN – Make your picks TODAY! Deadline is 11 AM Friday Morning.

WGNO/NOLA38 along with our partners Attorney Chip Forstall and Jefferson Financial Credit Union invite you to play our Basketball Challenge contest.

Challenge your friends to play and also try to out-pick our WGNO and celebrity brackets from Attorney Chip Forstall, Ed Daniels, LBJ, Curt Sprang, Hank Allen, Richie Mills and Jori Parys .

The top scoring local New Orleans-area winner will receive a WGNO/NOLA38 Prize Pack worth $500. Eligible entrants are also qualified for the National contest, plus a chance to win $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket!



