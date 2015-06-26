Our People

News

Jacob Bradford

Weekend Anchor/Reporter

Sefenech Henok

Good Morning New Orleans Host

LBJ

News with a Twist Host

Peyton LoCicero

Anchor/Reporter

Kenny Lopez

News with a Twist Reporter/Host

Rachael O’Neil

Reporter

Stephanie Oswald

Reporter

Susan Roesgen

News with a Twist Host

Curt Sprang

Good Morning New Orleans Host

Bill Wood

News with a Twist Reporter

Rich DeMuro

Tech Reporter

Weather

Hank Allen

Chief Meteorologist

Scot Pilié

Meteorologist

Brooke Laizer

Meteorologist

Sports

Ed Daniels

Sports Director

NOLA Marketplace

Chriss Knight

Nola Marketplace Host

Catherine Shreves

Nola Marketplace Host

Washington DC Bureau

Morgan Wright

Washington Correspondent

Anna Wiernicki

Washington Correspondent

Jessi Turnure

Washington Correspondent

Trevor Shirley

Washington Correspondent

Kellie Meyer

Washington Correspondent

Raquel Martin

Washington Correspondent

Alexandra Limon

Washington Correspondent

Latest News

More News