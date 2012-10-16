WGNO TV – channel 26, is an ABC affiliated TV station, licensed to New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.
The station is part of CW affiliate WNOL-TV (channel 38). The two stations share studios at The Galleria on Galleria Drive in Metairie; WGNO’s transmitter is located on East Josephine Street in Chalmette.
On cable, the station is available on Cox Communications and AT&T U-verse channel 11.
Contact WGNO
Station Address
WGNO & WNOL
1 Galleria Blvd, Ste 850
Metairie, LA 70001
WGNO History
WGNO-TV has come a long way since it first hit the airwaves on October 16, 1967.
Back then, the station was known as WWOM (which stood for Wonderful World of Movies) and was the first independent station in Louisiana. Back then, New Orleans area viewers enjoyed mostly old movies, cartoons, and a few syndicated programs when the station was broadcasting, which was only eight hours a day.
In 1971, a new owner changed the call letters to today’s WGNO. Then, in 1995, we switched our affiliation to the newly-created WB Television Network. The next year, we switched again when another local station dropped their affiliation with the ABC Television Network and we’ve been here ever since.
Some of our long-time viewers will remember the great original programming that WGNO created for our viewers: Tom Foote starred in “Tom Foote’s Video Clubhouse” and “News for Kids” between 1982 and 1987; from 1990 to 1995 WGNO was the home of “Real New Orleans” which was hosted by Ron Small, Jim Rumsfeld, Cary Alden, Mick Zatarain, Monique Detraz, and Ronnie Virgets in various combinations over the years, and showcased a behind-the-scenes look at life in the Crescent City; “NO It Alls” was a game show created in 1993 by Brandon Tartikoff (from NBC) and hosted by our own WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels along with Isis Casanova and Tommy Tucker (the show became “Know It Alls” when it entered into national syndication in 1996).
We began our local news operation in March 1996 and have been committed to serving the New Orleans community ever since. We launched our “News with a Twist” program in January 2011, which now airs each day at 5 pm, 6 pm, and 10 pm.
“News with a Twist” is an entertaining news program that is focused on the positives of our community as we share stories about our local culture, events and successes.
WGNO is the local leader in our commitment to highlighting the successes of area high school student athletes with our legendary Friday Night franchises. Friday Night Football, Friday Night Sports, and Friday Night Fastball provides the community year round coverage of local high school sports.
NOLA Marketplace is our daily local business show that offers long form content marketing to our advertisers. Visit nolamarketplace.com for more information.
NOLA Music Playlist is our weekly program that highlights the musical culture of New Orleans and its tremendous talent. Visit our Music Page to see some of these segments.
For the past 24 years WGNO’s “Coats for Kids” program has donated over 72,000 coats to the needy children of New Orleans. We support coastal restoration through our partnership with the Oyster Festival and we reach into the community with our 3v3 Soccer Tournament and New with A Twist on the Road events.
Hurricane Katrina
When Hurricane Katrina hit in August of 2005, we had just moved out of our long-time home in the World Trade Center at the foot of Poydras Street to new digs in the New Orleans Centre (now known as Benson Tower). We relocated our staff to Baton Rouge for the worst of the storm, then returned to New Orleans to find our new home had taken some heavy damage.
For months afterward we broadcast our news programs on-location from around the city and eventually portable trailers set up next to the Superdome (our expert team of engineers replaced much of our destroyed equipment by shopping on eBay!), while our sales, traffic, & administration departments had to commute to offices in Covington.
We moved back into the World Trade Center for a short time, until we found a new spacious home in the Galleria Building in Metairie. On August 29, 2007, we began broadcasting in our brand new state-of-the-art facility; kind of fitting that it started on the second anniversary of the storm that made us homeless to begin with, huh?
