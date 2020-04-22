Zion the Penguin and Audubon’s Virtual Zoo

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA– Last month, the Audubon Nature Institute introduced the world to a special and unbelievably cute New Orleans native. Curator of Birds, William Robles at Audubon knows a lot about birds. Along the Southern coastline of the African continent, swims a bird that seems miles away from where you might expect. This is the home of the African Penguin.

African penguins are part of the species survival plan by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. They are one of 18 species of penguin and they are severely endangered. The Audubon Nature Institute is part of the effort of restoring this species. There use to be close to a hundred and fifty thousand of these penguins in the world and now there are only 20 thousand breeding pairs left.

NBA power forward, Zion Williamson is a force on the New Orleans Pelicans. During the coronavirus many working and in large numbers, non-working Americans are hit hard financially. Zion Williamson made the decision to cover the salaries of Smoothie King Center workers for 30 days. His generous spirit inspired the highest of honors. Audubon named a newly born baby penguin after a pelican.

To learn more about Zion and Audubon’s other amazing inhabitants, the Audubon Nature Institute is currently offering a Virtual Community Connection series. This series designed to engage animal lovers and it comes just in time to give a small dose of zoo-life during while we are all social distancing because of the coronavirus. Online with Audubon, you can boost your spirits while in the comfort of your home and it consists of daily activities posted across Audubon’s social media platforms including: keeper takeovers, interactive videos, virtual visits the attractions, educational animal quizzes and more.