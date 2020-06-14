Wings of Rescue to evacuate 53 New Orleans at-risk shelter dogs

NEW ORLEANS – Wings of Rescue, who’ve partnered with the Petco Foundation flew an emergency flight from the South to the East Coast on Saturday, June 13th, at 6:00 AM.

80 at-risk shelter dogs were included on the flight to New Castle, Delaware.



“This allowed overcrowded animal shelters to free up space for any incoming pets displaced by Tropical Storm/ Depression Cristobal,” Ric Browde, President and CEO of Wings of Rescue told WGNO. “This allows pets who’ve come in because of the tropical storm to reunite with their families and avoid euthanization.”



We’re told, all 80 dogs were received by Brandywine Valley SPCA (also known as BVSPCA) on Saturday afternoon around 12:15 Eastern Time.

ccording to Browde, every dog on the emergency evacuation flight was fully vetted. However, the animals will receive further medical attention if deemed necessary.



Browde also says, the dogs will be available for adoption starting this Tuesday at the BVSPCA New Castle, Dover and Georgetown Campuses.