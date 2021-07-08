Will it be back to the classroom in the fall for students in NOLA?

Students in New Orleans might be back in the classroom in August but, will they have to wear a mask?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Nola Public Schools released details on their mask policy this week. As more people become vaccinated, the district says schools may choose to allow fully vaccinated students and staff to be in class without a mask.

The board also says masks will not be required outside, and classrooms can have full capacity.

“As our students return to schools, I encourage all families to get students vaccinated, because in the classroom if you’re vaccinated, you will not have to wear your mask,” Said Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis.

Come this fall, daily temperature checks will no longer be required.

One thing that won’t change is the mask policy on school buses. Every student must wear a mask while riding but, the buses will return to full capacity.

Helping get students vaccinated before classes resume, Nola Public Schools is adding more dates to their mobile vaccine summer drive. There’s one coming up this Saturday, June 10, from 10:00 A.M. til 2:00 P.M. at John F. Kennedy High your child can get vaccinated.

Plus more opportunities are available at schools throughout the coming weeks. These sites will have the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older with parental consent, as well as Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.

Delgado students are returning to in-person classes this fall, with online and hybrid classes still offered. Registration is now underway and classes begin August 14.

A heads up for those wanting more affordable tuition, Delgado is providing a 15-percent discount to any student registering on the City Park Campus during their special registration events on July 10 and July 14.

