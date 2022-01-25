NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The AARP is calling for nursing homes to require booster shots for residents and staff. Frightening new data from the CDC shows more than 120,000 new nursing home staff Covid-19 cases for the first two weeks of the month ending January 16th, 2022, and that includes 102 here in Louisiana.

During that same time frame, nursing home resident cases also show a rise. There are 79,000 new cases nationwide with 54 cases here in Louisiana.

Denise Bottcher, who is the AARP Louisiana State Director is representing more than 270,000 members age 50 and older in Louisiana.

She says the danger of the Covid-19 Omicron variant is still real for nursing home residents, which is why she’s now calling for immediate action to get residents and staff of nursing homes vaccinated and boosted.
Bottcher is asking, for the sake of the residents, that delivery of booster shots to nursing home residents and staff is the highest priority.

If you have a loved one in assisted living– spouse, sibling, or parents– the AARP has 10 key questions they suggest asking the facilities, including questions about the booster shot.

1. What is the status of COVID-19 vaccinations in the facility?

2. Is the facility screening and testing residents and staff for COVID-19 in line with government recommendations and regulations?

3. If COVID-19 is detected, is the facility ready to respond quickly to prevent further spread?

4. Has a positive case been identified at the facility in the past two weeks?

  • If so, is the facility performing an outbreak investigation, as required by the CMS?
  • How many residents and/or staff have tested positive?

5. Is the facility managing visits in line with government regulations?

6. How is the facility helping residents stay connected with their loved ones virtually?

  • Does the facility have tablets or other technologies to enable virtual calls/visits?
  • Is the facility offering to schedule — and assist — residents in calling their loved ones?

7. Does the facility have sufficient levels of personal protective equipment (PPE) — masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, gowns and gloves?

  • If not, what is the plan to obtain more and what safety measures are in place in the meantime?
  • Are staff, residents and visitors trained on how to properly use PPE?
  • Is PPE available for visitors or should they bring their own?

8. How is the facility communicating important COVID-19 information?  

  • How can family members and resident representatives stay informed on COVID-19 case rates, community transmission rates, vaccination rates, changes to visitation and other issues? Is the facility using phone, email, a website, a newsletter or another platform to provide regular updates? How often are the updates being issued?
  • How are residents and staff staying informed on these issues?
  • If a COVID-19 case within the facility is confirmed, how long will it take for resident representatives to be notified?

9. Is the nursing home currently at full staffing levels for nurses, aides and other workers?

  • If not, how are the care needs of residents — bathing, feeding, medication management, exercise, social engagement, etc. — being met?
  • If not, is there a plan to increase staffing levels?

10. Are healthy-living programs back up and running?

  • How are communal activities like dining, exercising, socializing and entertainment being adapted in order to follow infection-control practices?
  • Have any services been cut?  