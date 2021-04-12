Weather moves Bike Easy April Challenge event with Mayor Cantrell to end of the month

NEW ORLEANS — Those wishing to join Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other local biking enthusiasts to learn more about local biking infrastructure will have to wait until Thursday, April 22 due to recent bad weather pushing the April 13th date back more than a week.

Bike Easy’s April Challenge encourages residents to ride their bicycles throughout the month. This free, month-long challenge is open to all New Orleanians.

Participants are eligible for prizes based on how much they ride.

WHEN: Thursday, April 22, 10:15 a.m.

WHERE: City Hall 1300 Perdido St. New Orleans, LA 70112

HOW: The Bike Easy April Challenge rides all month from April 1-30. Riders can register and form workplace teams via LoveToRide.net/bikeeasy.

WHY: The Bike Challenge and Bike to Work Day were created by Entergy and Bike Easy to increase awareness about the city’s growing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure that has been made possible through a collaborative partnership between the City of New Orleans, Entergy and the Louisiana Public Health Institute. Additional sponsors include Bike Law Louisiana, Fernstermaker and Regions Bank.