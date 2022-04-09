NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A Kenner elementary school is partnering with UPS volunteers to make sure people are prepared for a natural disaster.

The staff and students at Washington Elementary STEM School, along with volunteers, made disaster hygiene kits for those in the community who are in need.

“We have toothpaste, [a] toothbrush, body wash, towels, and facewash, so that you can use those if you’re in need,” explained Jiyah Dyson, a student at Washington Elementary STEM School.

Saturday’s activity was part of Washington Elementary’s Community Day. Students were eager to assist because they know the impact something like a hurricane can have.

“When Hurricane Ida came, it really impacted not only our students but our families and community as well,” said Principal Wilbert Pharr. “So, for our students to be able to be a part of this exciting event, understanding the importance of just giving back to the community, I think this is something that we will continue to do for the years to come.”

The event was made possible by UPS Foundation and disaster responder MAP International.

“June is the start of hurricane season, and so we’re trying to get all these items packed up and ready to go prior to hurricane season, so that once it hits, they’re all located in disaster prone areas, so that they can easily be distributed by UPS employees and MAP International,” said Alice Turner, manager of UPS Foundation.

Students say they are happy to help because they were once looking for a helping hand.

“It reminds me of how other people helped me the same way when they have a hurricane or something,” said Niylah Davis, a student at the school.

By the end of the day, 5,000 kits were placed into 200 boxes, ready for delivery.