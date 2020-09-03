Violent crime increases in New Orleans; over 40% higher compared to 2019

NEW ORLEANS – 2020 has been a rough year in many ways. One reason is the uptick in violent crimes in the area.



“People have worked very hard- law enforcement has worked very hard, community partners have worked very hard to make their community safer. And it is disappointing that right now, we’re having these bumps,” CEO/ President of Crimestoppers Darlene Cusanza told WGNO.

The bumps are pretty significant. According to New Orleans City Council’s crime dashboard, non-fatal shootings are up 41.6% since 2019. Murders are up 47.6%. There’s been 39 more deaths as compared to this time last year.



“A lot of the issues tend to be- seems like, relational,” Cusanza said. “We were seeing cases where maybe it was relaitory. There were some type of relationship issues going on whether that’s a business relationship or a personal relationship.”



Cusanza believes the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the spike in shootings and murders. She says many people have lost their jobs and financial situations are unstable which could lead to desperation.



“If you have people who are concerned about where they find money for food. They’re concerned about their housing- certainly, that’s additional stressors that are put on folks,” Cusanza explained. “Surely, I think COVID has had an effect- a negative effect on behaviors.”

To help create a safer environment, Cusanza urges the community to partner with law-enforcement.

“The clearest example is when the little nine-year-old was shot- Devante Bryant,” The Crimestoppers CEO said. “No one in a community should ever say ‘It’s OK to be out there and targeting our children.’ No one! So we have to be out looking out for each other.”

If you’d like to report tips anonymously at Crimestoppers, call (504) 822–1111.