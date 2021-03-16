View List: Which stores will be open on Easter Sunday?

NEW ORLEANS — Easter is a great time to visit with family, but what happens if you need a last-minute ingredient or the Easter Bunny runs out of candy? You visit one of the stores listed below because they have vowed to remain open on Easter Sunday.

Our friends at Offers.com created a full list of retailers and grocery stores’ plans for Easter Sunday.

*Note that hours and open/closed status may vary locally, so be sure to check ahead of time.

OPEN on Easter Sunday

Retailers:

CVS: Expect 24-hour locations to remain open (other locations’ hours will vary). Note that pharmacy hours will vary from regular store hours, so be sure to check ahead of time. The CVS pharmacy generally closes early on Sundays, regardless.

Grocery stores:

Albertsons: Some locations will be open, but hours will vary. Call ahead to confirm your store’s hours.

: Some locations will be open. But shoppers should expect limited hours that vary by location. Whole Foods: Whole Foods hasn’t announced its Easter plans for 2021, but stores are generally open on Easter. The only day that stores close completely is Christmas.

CLOSED on Easter Sunday

Retailers:

Best Buy: Best Buy stays closed on Easter every year. That includes curbside pickup.

Grocery stores:

Publix: Publix has not yet announced Easter plans for 2021. It was closed on Easter in 2020.

Publix has not yet announced Easter plans for 2021. It was closed on Easter in 2020. Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s hasn’t yet announced its Easter plans for 2021. However, stores were closed on Easter 2020.