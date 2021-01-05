University Medical Center distributes COVID-19 vaccinations to select senior citizens

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday morning, Louisiana health officials began distributing COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public but not everyone gets the shot. However, a few fortunate senior citizens in New Orleans did get the vaccination.

“I called and asked the doctor if I could get the shot and then somebody else called me back and said I could get it. Then I said ‘Yes, I do want it,'” New Orleans resident, Maureen Weil told WGNO.

79-year-old Weil is one of several people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the University Medical Center. Her reason for getting the shot? “I’d like to live just a little bit longer! Because I believe in science so I do understand what medicine will do,” said Weil. “It will really save your life!”

LCMC Healths Medical Director for Emergency Management, Jeffery Elder explained who qualifies for the vaccination at the moment.

“Those on dialysis and some home-health patients as well,” explained Elder. “There are vaccines that will go to some of the pharmacies and additionally, the hospitals and the health systems will begin to vaccinate their patient population for those that are age 70 and older.”

While Weil is optimistic, she believes there’s still a long way to go before this pandemic ends.

“Because people aren’t listening! They’re not paying the doctors and the scientists any attention,” said Weil “They know what they’re talking about and if you want to live, you better be smart!.”