NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— For some local kids, the summer is kicking off with a big boost thanks to the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and Baptist Community Ministries.

On Thursday morning, the groups divvied up $500,000 among 30 youth-serving organizations as Summer Impact Grants. The money will be used by Orleans Parish summer programs to increase education, health, and workforce support.

There was a lot of thank-yous for people who know how much the money will help.

“We are very grateful for the grant that we were awarded to continue our summer leadership program,” explained Devon Turner with Grow Dat Youth Farm. “We basically realized that every young person deserves the opportunity to be in an outdoor space. To be in a green space, hands in the soil, picking up trees, talking to flowers, hugging the trees. Doing all those beautiful things because it has a real personal, like physical, mental impact.”

Each of the grant recipients received between $5,000 and $20,000 to work with kids from low-income families this summer.

Organization Program About FACE (About Family and Community Engagement) Summer Social Set 22 ARISE Schools- Mildred Osborne/ARISE Academy ARISE Schools Summer Program Arts Council of New Orleans Young Artist Movement (YAM) Bard Early College Bard Early College New Orleans College Track Summer College Access Programming for New Orleans Scholars Covenant House New Orleans Youth Advocacy Group Dancing Grounds Freedom School and Summer Dance Intensive Dinerral Shavers Educational Fund GIRLS NOLA Initiative Directed Initiatives for Youth Inc., Dba Excite All Stars Excite All Stars Summer Camp Educators for Quality Alternatives The NET Charter High School Summer Internship Program Efforts of Grace, Inc. Kuumba Academy Summer Program Free Alas Aspire Friends of Lafitte Greenway Lafitte Greenway BELite Youth Mural Arts Project: Basketball Court Revival Friends of the New Orleans Public Library/New Orleans Public Library (COLLAB) New Orleans Public Library Summer Fun 2022 Generation Success Summer EXCEL Challenge Grow Dat Youth Farm Summer Leadership Programs Jesus Project Ministries Junior Student Training and Enrichment Program (JSTEP) Kedila Family Learning Center Summer @ Kedila Living School, INC Learn By Doing: A Living School Summer Experience Make Music NOLA Make Music NOLA Summer Workshop Series Milne Inspiration Center (MIC-AMPED) Summer Leadership Experience New Orleans Technical Education Provider Summer Success Program Operation Spark High School to High Wage Summer Coding Camp Reconcile New Orleans, Inc. Workforce Development Summer Success Program Ride New Orleans Youth Transit Leadership Cohort (YTLC) Silence Is Violence Summer Peace Clinics Son of a Saint Summer Programming The 18th Ward Summer Coaches in Training The Beautiful Foundation Camp Beautiful The Cosmetology Institute, LLC The Beauty Bootcamp The Level Up Campaign Save Our Youth Nola Project Thrive New Orleans Youth Summer Camp Trinity Christian Community DBA Trinity Community Center Summer Leadership Development unCommon Construction Summer 2022 Apprenticeships Upturn Arts Summer Camp 2022 Young Aspirations Young Artists Inc. Teen Guild YouthForce NOLA YouthForce Internships