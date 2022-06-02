NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— For some local kids, the summer is kicking off with a big boost thanks to the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and Baptist Community Ministries.

On Thursday morning, the groups divvied up $500,000 among 30 youth-serving organizations as Summer Impact Grants. The money will be used by Orleans Parish summer programs to increase education, health, and workforce support.

There was a lot of thank-yous for people who know how much the money will help.

“We are very grateful for the grant that we were awarded to continue our summer leadership program,” explained Devon Turner with Grow Dat Youth Farm. “We basically realized that every young person deserves the opportunity to be in an outdoor space. To be in a green space, hands in the soil, picking up trees, talking to flowers, hugging the trees. Doing all those beautiful things because it has a real personal, like physical, mental impact.”

Each of the grant recipients received between $5,000 and $20,000 to work with kids from low-income families this summer.

OrganizationProgram
About FACE (About Family and Community Engagement)Summer Social Set 22
ARISE Schools- Mildred Osborne/ARISE AcademyARISE Schools Summer Program
Arts Council of New OrleansYoung Artist Movement (YAM)
Bard Early CollegeBard Early College New Orleans
College TrackSummer College Access Programming for New Orleans Scholars
Covenant House New OrleansYouth Advocacy Group
Dancing GroundsFreedom School and Summer Dance Intensive
Dinerral Shavers Educational FundGIRLS NOLA Initiative
Directed Initiatives for Youth Inc., Dba Excite All StarsExcite All Stars Summer Camp
Educators for Quality AlternativesThe NET Charter High School Summer Internship Program
Efforts of Grace, Inc.Kuumba Academy Summer Program
Free AlasAspire
Friends of Lafitte GreenwayLafitte Greenway BELite Youth Mural Arts Project: Basketball Court Revival
Friends of the New Orleans Public Library/New Orleans Public Library (COLLAB)New Orleans Public Library Summer Fun 2022
Generation SuccessSummer EXCEL Challenge
Grow Dat Youth FarmSummer Leadership Programs
Jesus Project MinistriesJunior Student Training and Enrichment Program (JSTEP)
Kedila Family Learning CenterSummer @ Kedila
Living School, INCLearn By Doing: A Living School Summer Experience
Make Music NOLAMake Music NOLA Summer Workshop Series
Milne Inspiration Center (MIC-AMPED)Summer Leadership Experience
New Orleans Technical Education ProviderSummer Success Program
Operation SparkHigh School to High Wage Summer Coding Camp
Reconcile New Orleans, Inc.Workforce Development Summer Success Program
Ride New OrleansYouth Transit Leadership Cohort (YTLC)
Silence Is ViolenceSummer Peace Clinics
Son of a SaintSummer Programming
The 18th WardSummer Coaches in Training
The Beautiful FoundationCamp Beautiful
The Cosmetology Institute, LLCThe Beauty Bootcamp
The Level Up CampaignSave Our Youth Nola Project
Thrive New OrleansYouth Summer Camp
Trinity Christian Community DBA Trinity Community CenterSummer Leadership Development
unCommon ConstructionSummer 2022 Apprenticeships
Upturn ArtsSummer Camp 2022
Young Aspirations Young Artists Inc.Teen Guild
YouthForce NOLAYouthForce Internships

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.