Two non-profit organizations present Camp in a Box

NEW ORLEANS – The coronavirus pandemic has created a new normal that has changed the way we do many things especially when it comes to activities for kids.



Camp Challenge and Camp Pelican- two nonprofit organizations that cater to children with special medical needs- came up with Camp in a Box, a bag full of activities kids can do from home.

“There’s arts and crafts in there,” Assistant Camp Director for Camp Pelican, Cathy Allain told WGNO on Monday morning. “There’s a Camper of the Day medal. At camp we have awards and the kids can get Camper of the Day but we decided everybody was gonna be Camper of the Day.”



Allain also says about 150 bags have been distributed throughout the state of Louisiana and all of these bags are free to the families.

“We know the importance of it. That’s why we do what we do and so we just wanted to give them some joy this summer,” Allain explained.

Parents like Melanie Saunee say that mission was accomplished which she’s grateful for. “It lets us all breathe kind of a sigh of relief and just say ‘you know what, today we can maybe forget about the difficulties and the journey and just enjoy the moment,'” Saunee said.

“Just to see that and to have them have some fun with all of the uncertainty that’s going on- it means a lot to us,” Allain told us.