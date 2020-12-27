Two-fire alarm in New Orleans East leaves mother and 5 children without electricity

NEW ORLEANS – A two-alarm fire on Christmas evening left a family in New Orleans with little-to-nothing. At the moment, the main resident impacted says she has almost ‘no help’ to get through this unprecedented time.



“We heard a commotion like a big old ‘boom’ sound and the lights went off and then the lights came back on and then when we looked out of the window, we saw the whole house on fire,” the resident, who wishes to stay anonymous recalled.

On Friday evening around 7:35, a fire engulfed an abandoned apartment at the Chimneywood Townhomes in New Orleans East which left a mother and her five children without electricity. The resident says American Red Cross offered $500 to assist with groceries and clothes but power is her main concern.



“I’m gonna go without electricity maybe a month, maybe two months, maybe three months,” said the resident. “I don’t have any lights on in the house. My food is gonna go bad, I don’t have anywhere to go with my kids.”

A feeling the resident knows all too well. In 2018, she says her house burnt down in Kenner which left her homeless. This time around, she’s hopeful she’ll be able to keep her home and, if the fire was an accident, justice will be served.



“Whoever did it, I know they’re not gonna come forward but when you burn down something, there’s always fingerprints- always evidence behind it,” The resident told WGNO. “So, whatever’s done in the dark, it will come to the light.”