TULANE STUDENTS: Back to school after a delayed start.

A week late but, students at Tulane University are arriving back to campus today. The delay in start was to give students and staff and little extra time to get their vaccines up to date.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Rise and shine Tulane students. Time to get your Covid-19 vaccine cards ready and your masks, too. You’ll need both of those while on campus for the spring semester, and there are a few other changes to note as well.

Administrators made the call in delaying the start date to Tuesday, January 25, 2022, instead of a week earlier. They made that call for a few reasons, one of them being that they wanted to give students extra time to get their booster shot.

It’s now a requirement for all students, staff, and faculty to have their booster shot if they plan to take in-person classes. Another change that will remain in place, regardless of your vaccine status, masks must be worn indoors at the University.

Plus, within a week of arriving back on campus, all members of the Tulane community will have to get tested for Covid-19.

A QR code will be sent to schedule that test. If for some reason you do not get a QR code sent to you, you should email covidvaccine@tulane.edu.

Another thing to note if you are a senior, don’t worry, this delay in the start won’t affect graduation.

That date is going to stay the same.

With several new requirements in place for the 2022 Spring Semester, there’s a lot to remember.

The best way to stay up-to-date is by visiting the Tulane website.

Updates Covid-19 Plans for Spring 2022: https://tulane.edu/covid-19/spring-2022-plans-122321