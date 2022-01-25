TULANE STUDENTS: Back to school after a delayed start.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Rise and shine Tulane students. Time to get your Covid-19 vaccine cards ready and your masks, too. You’ll need both of those while on campus for the spring semester, and there are a few other changes to note as well.
Administrators made the call in delaying the start date to Tuesday, January 25, 2022, instead of a week earlier. They made that call for a few reasons, one of them being that they wanted to give students extra time to get their booster shot.
It’s now a requirement for all students, staff, and faculty to have their booster shot if they plan to take in-person classes. Another change that will remain in place, regardless of your vaccine status, masks must be worn indoors at the University.
Plus, within a week of arriving back on campus, all members of the Tulane community will have to get tested for Covid-19.
A QR code will be sent to schedule that test. If for some reason you do not get a QR code sent to you, you should email covidvaccine@tulane.edu.
Another thing to note if you are a senior, don’t worry, this delay in the start won’t affect graduation.
That date is going to stay the same.
With several new requirements in place for the 2022 Spring Semester, there’s a lot to remember.
The best way to stay up-to-date is by visiting the Tulane website.
Updates Covid-19 Plans for Spring 2022: https://tulane.edu/covid-19/spring-2022-plans-122321