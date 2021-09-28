Tuesday: Raising Cane’s donating proceeds as part of 10th annual Kidd’s Kids fundraiser

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Raising Cane’s is hosting its 10th annual Kidd’s Kids fundraiser on Sept. 28.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will continue its support for Kidd’s Kids, the life-changing charitable program started by legendary radio host Kidd Kraddick, by donating $1 per Box Combo sold throughout the day on Sept. 28.

Cane’s has a long history of supporting Kidd’s Kids, and this year marks the 10th annual Cane’s fundraiser in support of the organization. In addition to donating $1 per Box Combo sold on Sept. 28, Cane’s sent Free Box Combo cards to more than 750 Kidd’s Kids families throughout the U.S.

“At Raising Cane’s, we’re proud of our long-standing partnership with Kidd’s Kids that supports so many brave children and their families,” said Raising Cane’s Founder and Co-CEO Todd Graves.

“Over the last nine years, we have raised more than $730,000 for Kidd’s Kids and the amazing work they do. We’re big fans of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and we’re honored to help them continue Kidd Kradick’s legacy of meaningful work.”

Founded in 1991, the Kraddick Fund for Kids and Kidd’s Kids program were created to make a difference in the lives of children with life-altering illnesses and special medical needs.

During the five-day trip, which is scheduled for Nov. 18-22 this year, Kidd’s Kids and their families enjoy all the excitement that a Walt Disney World getaway can offer. For many families, this is a rare opportunity to escape hospitals and treatment centers and share laughter and fun in a magical environment. Kidd’s Kids covers all expenses related to the trip.

“We’re so grateful for our partnership with Raising Cane’s and are looking forward to the 10th annual giveback day!” said Lyndsay Kotzot, Director of Operations of Kidd’s Kids. “The money raised by Raising Cane’s goes directly to our mission of creating hope and happiness for deserving children and their families.”