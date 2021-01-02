Treme Marketbranch turns their venue into a boutique plant store

NEW ORLEANS – Treme Marketbranch is an event venue that opened in 2017 – normally specializing in birthday parties, weddings, and baby showers. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the location hasn’t been able to host large crowds. For the last three months, it’s turned into a boutique plant store.



“We’ve always been a plant family. We’ve always had an interest in plants,” Co-Owner of Treme Marketbranch, Teresa Thomas told WGNO on Saturday.



Thomas says the benefits of having plants is vital to people at a time like this.



“By allowing them to care for something – to be responsible for something, to have something in their house to talk to even,” says Thomas. “At a time of isolation, it’s good to just have company.”

Treme Marketbranch customer, Nybria Acklin says the motivation for buying her first plant was to bring a piece of outdoors with her.



“I’ve been going in nature to City Park and stuff like that and I want to kind of bring that in my home,” Acklin explained. “Especially to purify the air and also to lower the humidity in my home.”

“I’m hopeful that these plants will bring joy to the community. Also, even though one path may not be working, this is just a time of flexibility and figuring out what your path is and what you can do to survive this,” said Thomas.