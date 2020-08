Times and locations for free COVID-19 testing

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Cantrell provided locations and times for free COVID-19 testing in the Orleans Parish region for this week.



Monday, August 17th, 2020: Inspire NOLA (McDonogh 35) between 8 AM and 6 PM. Delgato- West Bank Campus between 8 AM and 6 PM. UNO Lakefront Arena between 8 AM and 6 PM. Dillard University between 8 AM and 6 PM.



Tuesday, August 18th, 2020: Inspire NOLA (McDonogh 35) between 8 AM and 6 PM.Delgato- West Bank Campus between 8 AM and 6 PM.UNO Lakefront Arena between 8 AM and 6 PM. Dillard University between 8 AM and 6 PM. United Fellowship Full Gospel between 8 AM and 1:30 PM.Einstein Charter (Sherwood Forest) between 9 AM and 1 PM.City of Love Church between 1 PM and 7 PM.



Wednesday, August 19th, 2020: Inspire NOLA (McDonogh 35) between 8 AM and 6 PM. Delgato- West Bank Campus between 8 AM and 6 PM.UNO Lakefront Arena between 8 AM and 6 PM. Dillard University between 8 AM and 6 PM. United Fellowship Full Gospel between 8 AM and 1:30 PM. Einstein Charter (Sherwood Forest) between 9 AM and 1 PM. City of Love Church between 9 AM and 3 PM.



Thursday, August 20th, 2020: Inspire NOLA (McDonogh 35) between 8 AM and 6 PM. Delgato- West Bank Campus between 8 AM and 6 PM.UNO Lakefront Arena between 8 AM and 6 PM. Dillard University between 8 AM and 6 PM. United Fellowship Full Gospel between 8 AM and 1:30 PM. St. Mary of Angels Church between 1 PM and 7 PM.



Friday, August 21st, 2020: Inspire NOLA (McDonogh 35) between 8 AM and 6 PM. Delgato- West Bank Campus between 8 AM and 6 PM. UNO Lakefront Arena between 8 AM and 6 PM. Dillard University between 8 AM and 6 PM. St. Mary of Angels Church between 9 AM and 3 PM. Mildred Osborn School between 3 PM and 6 PM.



Saturday, August 22nd, 2020: Inspire NOLA (McDonogh 35) between 8 AM and 6 PM. Delgato- West Bank Campus between 8 AM and 6 PM. UNO Lakefront Arena between 8 AM and 6 PM. Dillard University between 8 AM and 6 PM. St. Mary of Angels Church between 9 AM and 3 PM. Christian Unity Baptist Church between 10 AM and 2 PM.