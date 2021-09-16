Thoughts? “Want your trash picked up, do it yourself.”

ST. ROCH, La. (WGNO)- If you live in Orleans Parish, your trash is probably piling up. There is now somewhat of a fix to the collection back up. Residents can now take matters into their own hands, if they want.

Residents can bag it up their garbage and bring it down to the New Orleans Elysian Fields Transfer Station.

You’ll drive through the back gate. Drive your vehicle up the ramp, as far as you can, and wait until an attendant waves you through one of the entrances.

When you enter, you’ll drive onto a cement slab. Then, back into a small parking space, where you’ll unload the trash.

There has been a steady flow of traffic coming in and out of the facility to dispose of their garbage. Dozens of trucks have pulled ukp with full truck beds of trash.

This option opened up to residents on Wednesday. In the first day, 200 residents came through. For day two the garbage collectors said they are hoping to reach 350.

One sanitation workers told us he thinks this idea will greatly help the situation and help garbage collection catch up.

Now Melvin Marsalis, is a long time resident who lives over in New Orleans East. He has been by the location to dump trash twice already. First, he dropped his own garbage and the second load was for his cousin.

While talking to us he shared his frustrations saying, this is even more of a mess since before the storm. Marsalis said, his trash hadn’t been collected for a month before Hurricane Ida rolled in.

“I don’t like it. I mean we are still paying for trash pick up and we are doing it ourselves. It’s disgusting. And I’m a senior citizens and I can’t picking up all these heavy bags and things,” explained Melvin Marsalis, resident.

If you want to take matters into your own hands, the address is 2829 Elysian Fields Avenue.

The station is open from 8:00 a.m. til 3:00 p.m., seven says a week.