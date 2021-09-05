“They were sleeping in their trucks” Business owner giving beds and food to 120 lineman

ZACHARY, La. (KLFY) — Thousands of linemen are in Louisiana to restore power after Hurricane Ida left entire communities in the dark.

Some of those utility crews are left sleeping in tougher situations than those they are helping.

These pictures shared over a thousand times online show men sleeping on the ground in a parking lot. The post’s author said, “Real pics, real life!! Our linemen, some who drove 16 hours here to help and this is where they sleep.”

Thankfully, these people got help. Churches, businesses, and people lent their part, but the reality is hundreds more are in need. Like this lineman in Baton Rouge.

“They were sleeping in their trucks,” Jessica Stott said of the men she’s housing in her business, Zachary Cheer Athletics.

She’s used to physical gymnastics but after Hurricane Ida made landfall, she’s doing mental gymnastics, using all her energy converting two gymnasiums into a home away from home for linemen.

I was looking around, and I was like, ‘Oh my, they are going to have to sleep on air mattresses. They walked in and were like ‘This is amazing!”, Stott said. “They were just so grateful to sit down and eat food and get a shower. The bare necessities.”

Here is a list of items needed:

Air mattresses

Pillows

Pillowcases

Sheets

Deodorant

Snacks

Ice chests

Water

Sports drinks

Stott said, “We’re not turning away any donations because snacks, foods, drinks, that’s going to go quickly when you’re dealing with 120 linemen going through.”

Zachary Cheer Athletics -Allstar Cheer

120 linemen are getting a bed and fed in Zachary Cheer Athletics. Stott said she got a request from 150 more people Friday, but she does not have any more room. The business owner is hoping other places will open their doors so no one is left sleeping under the sun.

“Just open your business up. The people will come. They will donate whatever you need. Just open it up. All they need is a space,” Stott concluded.

If you would like to make a donation to ZCA’s efforts click here.

Some reposts of the pictures used at the beginning of the report claimed they were taken in Lafayette.

We did reach out to Lafayette Consolidated Government who denies it saying all of their mutual aid utility partners have a place to stay.