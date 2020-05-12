The Urban League of Louisiana presents mask challenge

NEW ORLEANS – Slowing the spread of COVID-19 has been a priority for months – a local organization found a creative way to participate in the movement!



Over 470 people have died because of the coronavirus – the majority have been people in the black community. That’s why the Urban League of Louisiana came up with a challenge.



“You put your mask on and you take a selfie” Urban League of Louisiana Young Professionals President, Travis Lewis told us this morning. “Then, you post it to social media and you hashtag ULLA masks up.”



This is a way to encourage one another to wear them in public areas.



“On June 5th, we’ll pick a winner and we’ll send out the blinged-out mask to that particular participant.”

Not only is this challenge a way for the community to stand together, it’s also an effort to save lives which hit home for New Orleans residents who’ve lost numerous people to COVID-19.



“My best friend and my god child’s father. To know that they’re not gonna be here because of something that we could have prevented- wear you masks. It’s a challenge” New Orleans resident, Marie Benoit told WGNO.



One that Marie and her family have accepted.



“Better to be participating in this challenge right now than to be burring someone you love later” New Orleans Native, Danielle Benoit-Lennox shared.

A scenario the Urban League of Louisiana hopes to impact.



“The more people who are engaged and the more community-like it feels like, the more people feel easier about wearing their masks” Benoit said.

“Let’s all step up, meet the challenge and keep everybody safe and healthy.”

To have your shot of winning a blinged-out mask, hashtag ULLA masks up on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.