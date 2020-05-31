The NOMA Sculpture Garden to re-open Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS – After more than two months of the NOMA Sculpture Garden being closed, the attraction will finally opening back up in less than 24 hours!



The garden has been around since 2003, offering over 95 sculptures throughout 12.5 acres of land! Since March, because of this pandemic, the state-of-the-art garden has been closed. On Monday, it will re-open with different hours.



“From 9:30 [AM] to 11:30 [AM], it’s for senior citizens and immune compromised visitors” Director of the New Orleans Museum of Art, Susan Taylor shared with WGNO this morning. “From 11:30 [AM] to 4:00 [PM] it’s for everyone and from 4:30 [PM] to 6:00 [PM], for members.”



Before the coronavirus crisis, the garden was open seven days a week. Now, only Wednesday through Sunday. “To allow us to do enhanced cleaning and to allow us to rotate our staff.”



The NOMA Sculpture Garden has inplemndeted a small fee for the time being. $5 for adults, $3 for military, university students and seniors and it’s free for members and all health care workers!

“We are extraordinarily dependent upon admission fees and membership and this move was one that allows us to recoup some of those losses” said Taylor.

Susan says, she and her team are grateful that the NOMA Sculpture Garden could re-open during phase one as they’re looking forward to hosting returners and new visitors.



“To be able to do that for the people of the City of New Orleans is truly one of the great opportunities that we feel we can offer.”

The Pavilion at the NOMA Sculpture Garden will remain closed until further notice. The New Orleans Museum of Art is expected to re-open by mid-June.