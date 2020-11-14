The City to honor ‘New Orleans four’ after 60 years marks their desegregation of schools

NEW ORLEANS – It’s been 60 years since 4 six-year-olds became the first African-Americans to integrate all-white public elementary schools in the deep South. This inspired several states to desegregate schools across the country.

“I had no clue. Especially at that time, we had no idea what we were doing,” Civil Rights activist, Leona Tate shared. “I don’t even think our parents were aware of it going so national.”

But Tate was thankful it did. Today, she along with Ruby Bridges, Gail Etienne, and Tessie Prevost were presented with the city’s highest honor. “A key to the City of New Orleans presented by the Honorable Mayor LaToya Cantrell,” said Julius Feltus, Director of Constituent Services. “In recognition of their dedicated efforts to advance the cause of Civil Rights!”

While Tate acknowledges how far the country has come in facing equality, she says there’s more work to be done which starts with communication.

“It’s time to talk. We need that dialogue. That’s the only way we’re gonna get away from this and we just need to keep going– stay away from the negativity and stay focused,” said Tate.