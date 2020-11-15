The 21st annual Renaissance Festival is here; how staff members are implementing safety protocol

HAMMOND – It’s the 21st season of the annual Louisiana Renaissance Festival where people enjoy the food, bring their costumes to life, and watch hard-core armed combat. However, to remain open under CDC guidelines, things are looking a little different this time around.



“We’re going to take your temperature before you come in,” explained Alvon Brumfield, CEO, Renaissance Festival. “If you get here and you have a temperature, you’re not gonna get to come in but we will offer you rapid covid testing if you want that. We actually added that into what we’re doing.”



Tickets are also scanned at the gate to maximize touch-free activity. Fest-goers say they’re appreciative of the opportunity to enjoy this event. “Especially since I work through the whole quarantine and I didn’t have time for anything,” said fest-goer Dominique Cochennic. “Nothing was open. So coming here and knowing that it’s open and everybody can just be themselves is a beautiful thing. It’s easy-going and the environment is awesome!”



“We wanted to be an example of what you can do safely. Look at the place you’re going to. Are they doing what it takes to be safe? If so, please, don’t stay cooped up inside your house,” said Brumfield. “Get out and learn. Get out and have fun– just do it safely!”