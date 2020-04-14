Teleconference open for Algiers residents to discuss new bike corridors

NEW ORLEANS – The Mayor’s Office of Transportation and the Department of Public Works will host the conference as part of the Moving New Orleans bike initiative.

The teleconference will take place on Thursday, April 16 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

The Department of Public Works will soon begin work on three corridors: Lawrence Street (from Hendee St. to Odeon Ave.) will have a shared-use path through Behrman Park along with a bike boulevard. Newton Street (from Brooklyn Ave. to Behrman Ave.) will have protected bike lanes and a bike boulevard Mardi Gras Boulevard/Florence Street (from L.B. Landry Ave. to Behrman Hwy.) will have a two-way protected bike lane



The projects are part of the Moving New Orleans Bike initiative which includes a total of 11 miles of new bikeways across 11 different corridors.

To join the teleconference:

Dial in the meeting number: (504) 658-7001 Type in the access code: 197 547 57

The meeting will also be accessible via Webex. Visit nola.gov/neo for more details and to sign up.

If you have any questions, you can email neighborhoods@nola.gov or text (504) 470-0740.