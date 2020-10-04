Tangipahoa Parish Fair carries on without rides

TANGIPAHOA PARISH – Sunday was the last day of the annual Tangipahoa Parish fair! While some things remained the same, others changed.



Crowds are the norm at the annual Tangipahoa Parish Fair (also recognized as the oldest parish fair in Louisiana). However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were less than half as many people over the weekend as compared to last year.



“I feel people aren’t here because of the social distancing,” Fair Foods employee, Amber E. told WGNO. “They’re afraid to come out and enjoy themselves anymore.”

For the first time ever, rides weren’t included.



“From the very beginning, you set up rides and get those rides ready and it’s not there because all of the sudden, you’re shut down!” said Amber E.

Although this year’s fair looks a little different, some residents and fairgoers say they have other things to look forward to outside of the rides.



“We actually got certified to be able to do BINGO,” Heather Howell, Chair of the Tangipahoa Fair stated. “And then all of the vendors are local. Sometimes we have vendors all the way from Mississippi and Texas and out of state but this year, they’re Baton Rouge, they’re Hammond, they’re Ponchatoula.”



Howell also says the parish was willing to do whatever necessary to give the public a place to enjoy, even if it was just for the weekend.



“Everybody else canceled and we said ‘No, we are gonna try to do something!’ People are tired of being cooped up,” Howell explained. “I mean, you could not have asked for better weather. There has not been a drop of rain and it has been gorgeous the entire weekend!”