AVONDALE, La. (WGNO) — It’s time for some of the world’s top golfers to take a swing at the Zurich Classic.

Teeing off at 7:00 A.M. today for the official start and first round. We’ll see five of the six top golfers in the world playing at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

The Zurich Classic though is more than just a golf game. It’s a huge economic driver for our city and New Orleans-based charities.

Did you know that the Zurich Classic generates more than $40 million within the New Orleans economy and just last year, the classic set a record with $2.3 million in charitable donations?

The tournament brings positive exposure and tourism impacts our way.

The 2022 Zurich Classic winning team will get a record purse of $8.3 million.

The Zurich Classic is the only team tournament on the PGA tour season.

We will see players like Cameron Smith, Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, and Collin Morikawa all playing in hopes of taking home a new title.

And of course, Scottie Scheffler who won The Masters and is the number one golfer will be playing in the competition as well.

The tournament will continue through the weekend with the final rounds being played on Sunday.