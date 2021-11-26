Submit your letter to Santa through the USPS and experience the holiday magic

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Santa is making a list and checking it twice with the help of the United States Postal Service this holiday season!

Until December 10, letters can be mailed to Santa at the North Pole through the USPS Operation Santa program to make sure everyone can enjoy the holiday magic.

Mail your letter to Santa by putting it in an envelope and include a complete return address with:

Sender’s full name

Street address

Apartment number

City

State

Zip Code

Letters should also be marked with postage stamps to ensure it makes it all the way to Kris Kringle himself. Envelopes without full names, complete return addresses, or stamps will not be posted. Learn how to write the perfect letter to Santa here.

From there, the letters will populate USPSOperationSanta.com. Then, they are reviewed, stripped of all identifying information, and posted for generous people to adopt.

Letter adoption begins Monday, November 29. Anyone interested in adopting a letter should visit the website and create an account by clicking here.