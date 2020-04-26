State veterinarian to discuss what pet owners should do amid pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – The stay-at-home order was implemented just over a month ago to minimize humans spreading the coronavirus. Now, some are worried that animals could be a part of the concern.



Last week, two cats tested positive for COVID-19 in New York – each living in separate parts of the state. Officials believe, both cats contracted the disease from a human inside or outside of their home.



This poses the question: could pets have the ability to pass the coronavirus to humans?



“Nothing in biology is impossible but it doesn’t seem like it’s very likely” State Public Health Veterinarian, Gary Balsamo told WGNO this morning. “But it’s not a major part of transmission of COVID-19 from person to person.”



“What’s some advice that you have for pet owners to maximize the safety of these animals?” WGNO’s Rachael O’Neil asked.



“Try to keep cats inside so they’re not exposed to other people, you know, and other homes. Walk dogs on a leash; try to maintain that six foot differential between them and other people. Basically, avoid areas where there’s lots of animals” Balsamo said.

Pet owners who have COVID-19 are also encouraged to avoid physical contact with their animal. However, if there aren’t any other options, there are a couple of recommendations.



“When they’re dealing with a pet, they [should] wear a cloth mask. And, you’re probably sick of hearing this, but that you wash your hands a lot!” Balsamo emphasized.

If someone believes their animal does need testing, they should consult with a veterinarian. Most tests cost between $100 and $150. Officials are hopeful that with time, they’ll learn more information about pets who’ve tested positive for the virus.

“The level of knowledge will progress as we gain that knowledge satisfactory so I’m pretty confident about that.”