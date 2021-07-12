Staff mourns loss of Ochsner Lafayette General ER nurse

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Lafayette’s brave healthcare workers has died.

Olivia Guidry, an ER nurse at Ochsner Lafayette General, passed away over the weekend. Her cause of death is unknown.

With consent from Guidry’s family, Al Patin, CEO, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center released the following statement:

“Many reports have stated that Olivia died due to complications from COVID-19. However, the cause of her untimely death is unclear at this time and will be determined by an autopsy, with results not expected for several days. The appropriate officials have been made aware of her case. “

He went on to say:

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of Olivia Guidry, a registered nurse at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. She was a beloved member of our hospital family and dedicated to taking care of every patient who entered our emergency department.

We offer our sincerest condolences to the Guidry family, and out of privacy and respect for them during this unimaginable time, we cannot provide further comment. We are focused on providing support and counseling to our team members who worked alongside Olivia every day and are mourning the loss of their friend and colleague.”