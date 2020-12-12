St. Tammany Parish Fire District to set up Christmas tree fire demonstration

NEW ORLEANS – It’s the most wonderful time of the year– when family, friends, and neighbors join together to celebrate the holidays. But this joyous time could go up in flames if you’re not careful.



‘We always experience a handful of fires due to the improper care of Christmas trees,” St. Tammany Parish Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Jason Gaubert told WGNO on Saturday morning.



That’s why the St. Tammany Parish Fire District set up a demonstration showing the damage a Christmas tree could bring. They also provided tips to help decrease fire hazards.



“First thing is choosing the tree. When you go to the lot to buy a tree wherever you go, select the freshest tree that you can find there. If it’s already dropping needles at the lot, you really don’t wanna put it in your home,” Gaubert explained. “And it’s important to check the tree daily to make sure that you have an adequate amount of water in the stand to avoid it drying out. Also, have a fire extinguisher that’s accessible so should you experience that small fire, you can extinguish it quickly.”

Gaubert also says it’s best to unplug the lights on your Christmas tree which will lessen the chance of it catching fire.



“I’m certain that if you follow these safety tips in taking care of your Christmas tree that you and your family won’t have to deal with a fire and y’all can have a very safe and Merry Christmas,” Gaubert said.