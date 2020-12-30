St. Tammany Fire District No. 1 holds physical and mental competition for training academy

SLIDELL, LA – Climbing steps to a metal tower, muscling a weighted rope, and racing against the clock were all a part of The Firefighter Combat Challenge: a friendly competition which originated in the early 1970s to keep firefighters physically and mentally fit in preparation for their job at hand. 3M Scott operations manager, Todd Shelton says this exercise is a vital tool to training.



“They’re doing everything under loads. They have to climb five stories to go in and save a life,” Shelton told WGNO. “They’ve got to carry a hose-pack to do that! They’ve got to be able to hoist things. They’ve got to do all of this in their fire gear under harsh conditions.”

Not only could the challenge help save a citizen’s life, it could also save a firefighter in the line of duty.



“The heart attack rate in the fire services is astronomical and mainly because a lot of us don’t get out there and put in the work, the fire operator at St. Tammany Fire District No. 1, Tony Scharenbroch explained. “With this competition, they learn their limitations, that’s for sure.”



Often times, these competitions are done in front of a crowd. Shelton says this helps connect firefighters with the community.

“It allows the public to come out and celebrate with them,” said Shelton. “And say, ‘Thank you for what you do and for keeping us safe.’”