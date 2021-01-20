St. Katherine Drexel students discuss inspirational moments of 2021 inauguration

NEW ORLEANS – A handful of young students at Saint Katherine Drexel Prep were invited back to the classroom and watched Joe Biden take the oath of office as the 46th President of the United States— and event they say they’ll remember for a lifetime.



“What stood out to me was when President Joe Biden made his Inauguration address when he was talking about racial injustice and how he’s going to be a president to every citizen in the country and how he’s not going to tolerate any racial injustice that’s been going on in the country,” A senior at St. Katharine Drexel Prep, Kyndal Samuel told us.

Kyndal says, her most memorable part of the ceremony was witnessing history as vice president Kamala Harris was sworn into office. Her classmate, Cameron Woodson agrees.



“It’s amazing, it’s very amazing to see a woman of color just like me,” said Woodson. “It gives me something to look forward to in the future to know that I can do anything! Anything is possible!”

“I can do it! There’s nothing that can hold me back even though I’m a female,” said Samuel. “Nothing can stand in my way because she’s showing me that she can do it so I can do it as well.”