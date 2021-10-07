St. James Parish to hold pumpkin-themed 5k run later this month

GRAMMERCY, La (BRPROUD) — St. James Parish will have a pumpkin-themed 5k run just a few days before Halloween.

The 5k run is the kick-off fall festival activity for the parish’s pumpkin patch. A full list of fall-fest events will be announced on the St. James Parish website.

The 10th Annual Pumpkin Patch Classic 5k Run will be on Sunday, Oct. 24 starting at 9 a.m. Participants can register online or in-person at the Golden Grove Truck Stop beginning at 7 a.m. The truck stop is located at 935 La Hwy 641 in Grammercy, La.

Runners will be transported by bus across the Grammercy Bridge and then run or walk back across the river to the St. James Parish Welcome Center. The first bus leaves at 8:40 a.m.

The entry fee is $15.00 for the run only, but $20.00 for the run and a t-shirt. Anyone who has pre-registered will be guaranteed a t-shirt on the day of the run. Anyone who registers for the run on Oct. 24 will receive t-shirts while they last.

All proceeds from the run will go to the Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children and The St. James Parish Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The run is also sponsored by the Lions Club and St. James Parish Office.