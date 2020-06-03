St. Charles Parish to prepare for Tropical Storm Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS – St. Charles parish began preparing for Tropical Storm Cristobal at six this morning.



“We’re tracking Tropical Storm, Cristobal. Right now, that track has it coming straight up at Louisiana” St. Charles Parish President, Matthew Jewell said.



City leaders in St. Charles parish are preparing for the possible storm by lining up hundreds of HESCO baskets – a large metal-lines cage filled with sand. “To protect from potential tide and high-flooding in that area.”



The flood defense item hugs the Des Allemands Bayou for about a mile. It’s a main tool to keep the community safe.

“We don’t really have a levee right here- just a little small levee” St. Charles Parish resident, Claire Landry told WGNO. “Their doing their best to protect residents from flood and the unknown with the storm and we appreciate it.”



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tropical storm and hurricane plan in St. Charles Parish is going to be different this year. “We gotta keep things like social distancing and sanitization in mind we are stock piling PPE for folks who would be evacuating” The Parish President stated.

long with separating positive COVID-19 residents from others at two different evacuation shelters. While the HESCO baskets are helpful during this season, the St. Charles Parish President is hopeful this tactic won’t last forever.



“We have plans for more permeate flood protection but while we don’t have it, we put them out and we’re always prepared.”