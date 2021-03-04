St. Charles Parish breaks ground on anticipated West Bank Trailhead

LULING, La. — St. Charles Parish began construction on the $400K West Bank Trailhead underneath the Hale Boggs Bridge between Fre’re Street and River Road in Luling in Luling on Wednesday.

The WBT is set to service the residents who already use the Mississippi River overlook for walking, biking and sightseeing.

The project will include the construction of a ramp for handicap accessibility, bathrooms, a gazebo, bench seating, bike racks and additional parking.

Funding for the project is from the parish’s general fund, which has been transferred to the recreational fund, and the total project cost is set at $406,228.