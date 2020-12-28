St. Charles Catholic High School returns to the football championship on Monday

NEW ORLEANS – One local high school’s football team is heading to the championship this week! To celebrate, the school held a pep rally on Sunday evening.



“It’s amazing, it’s cool, it’s awesome how we’re able to do this again and if we pull it off, it’s gonna be one heck of a show,” St. Charles Catholic High School student, Duncan Lowry told WGNO.

Lowry’s words represent most students’ emotions as the team heads to Natchitoches for the game. Parents of the athletes say they’re most proud of the perseverance it took for the team to make it to this stage again.



“Watching them go through COVID-19, seeing them go through the hurricanes, practicing inside when there were really rainy days, I think the adverse conditions prepared them for this championship game,” Campbell said. “It meant so much to [my son] to try to get back to the championship. It had a bad taste in his mouth from what happened last year when they lost in Lafayette so he wanted to make it right by leaving out as a senior with a championship.”



“I really hope they do good, they win, and they become champions again because that’s just what this school wants,” said Lowry. “We’re a catholic-based school and we just want everyone to succeed.”