CHALMETTE, La. — Valero Meraux Refinery and St. Bernard Parish are joining together in partnership with NOLA Tree Project to ‘Plant the Parish.’

St. Bernard residents are encouraged to stop by and receive a free tree from Valero Volunteers.

When: Saturday, March 27 th 9am – 12pm

9am – 12pm Where: Sidney D. Torres Memorial Park

Face masks and social distancing required.