St. Bernard deputies receive Life Saver awards from Kiwanis Club

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Three St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office deputies received the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi Life Saver Award at a banquet hosted by Kiwanis on Tuesday at Rocky and Carlo’s Restaurant in Chalmette, La.

Sgt. Dixie Dusang and Deputies Donald Sixkiller and Brock Cadman, all off the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division’s 2nd Platoon, were honored for their efforts to save a man who nearly drowned in the Mississippi River earlier this year.

Three St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office deputies received the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi Life Saver Award July 13 for their efforts to save a man who nearly drowned in the Mississippi River earlier this year. At the award presentation are, from left: Capt. Richard Barr, Col. Adolph Kreger, Sheriff James Pohlmann, Life Saver Award recipients Dep. Brock Cadman, Sgt. Dixie Dusang and Dep. Donald Sixkiller, Kiwanis Life Saver Committee Chairman Sam Catalanotto, and Kiwanis Club President Jeff Southerland. (Photo: SBSO)

It was later learned the man, along with a woman and their dogs, were walking along the levee near the water when the man slipped on some algae, fell and hit his head on the concrete and was knocked unconscious.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.