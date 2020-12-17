Some New Orleans fire stations closed due to renovations; firefighters react

NEW ORLEANS – “We have a crisis on our hands with staffing problems, New Orleans firefighter told WGNO. “We’re somewhere between around 120 to 155 fighters less than where we should be to safely operate inside the city.”

This has been a major concern since February and the concerns are only continuing to grow. The city furloughed several firefighters in October. Now, another issue is at hand which complicates the fire departments first responders Dash multiple stations are out of commission due to budget cuts and renovations.

“Engine 25 on ladder 7 on Carolyn right at Claiborne, said Mischler. “Half of that station- the pump, engine 25 was moved to engine 38’s quarters on Clara street.”

Mischler says there’s three other regular closures that have been closed for the majority of days: Station 7 on Basin Street, Station 16 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, and Station 27 on Elysian Fields Ave.

“With those being closed, the city is taking a big hit to their protection,” Mischler explained. I hope that the city goes back, reassess it and realize what they’re doing is dangerous and reverse the furloughs and get us back in these houses.”