Seattle woman killed after car ran into her while protesting on Fourth of July

SEATTLE – According to the Seattle Police Department, 24 year old Summer Taylor was died at Harborview Medical Center on Saturday after she and her friend, Diaz Love were hit by a car while protesting on the Fourth of July.

According to the Seattle Police Department, a man named Dawit Kelete sped into the protesters on I-5 around 1:30 AM. Police say, Diaz is in serious condition at an intensive care unit.

The Washington State Patrol released a statement following the death of Taylor stating they “ will not be allowing protesters to enter I-5. For the safety of all citizens including protesters and motorists, pedestrians walking on the freeway will be arrested.”