School zone cameras in New Orleans to be reactivated

NEW ORLEANS – School zone cameras were reactivated starting September 20th, 2020, at 7 a.m.



New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out a reminder on her Facebook page on Sunday morning reminding residents to be mindful of the speed limits. This is following New Orleans Public Schools welcoming students (from Pre-K to fourth grade) back to campuses last week.



“School zone cameras and warning lights will be activated for the new school year on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at 7 a.m.,” Cantrell explained. “School zone hours are between 7 – 9 a.m. and between 2:45 – 4:45 p.m.”



The speed limit in a school zone is 20 miles per hour. Fines will be enforced if a driver speeds through a school zone.