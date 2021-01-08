New coronavirus measures taking effect at Sazerac House

NEW ORLEANS — The Sazerac House is upping their safety measures in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The city of New Orleans reverted to a modified phase 1, pushing for tougher coronavirus safety measures so the Sazerac House will be enacting new restrictions that include:

Tours can continue at no more than 6 related persons every 20 mins.

In-person and rental events are either canceled or postponed.

The Sazerac House wants to remind patrons that all protocols must be followed like social distancing, face coverings, etc.

The Sazerac House is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the final tour starting at 4:20 p.m. each day.